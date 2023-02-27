HSHS Home Care IL Collects Donations For Weekend Backpack Program

HSHS Home Care Illinois expresses its thanks to community members and colleagues at HSHS Holy Family Hospital who generously donated non-perishable food items during their February food drive. Shown with the items collected are (left to right) Valerie Engelbart, volunteer/bereavement supervisor for HSHS Hospice Illinois, along with representatives from Holy Family Hospital: Becky Martin, manager of operations; Kelly Sager, president and CEO; Diane Leitschuh, registrar; Kelli Clutts, interim chief nursing officer; and Kristin Voyles, emergency department RN. These items were donated to the Bond County Weekend Backpack Program to help those struggling with food insecurity.

