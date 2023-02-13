HSHS Home Care Illinois Collection For Weekend Backpack Program

In recognition of February being National Canned Food Month, HSHS Home Care Illinois is holding their annual “Cram the Car” food drive this month for the Bond County Weekend Backpack Program to help those struggling with food insecurity.

Community members are invited to “cram” a Home Care car by donating non-perishable items. On Monday, Feb. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a HSHS Home Care Illinois branded car will be parked on the HSHS Holy Family Hospital campus in the circle drive by the main entrance accepting donations of items or monetary contributions.

The Bond County Weekend Backpack Program could use non-perishable food items, preferably easy to open and prepare, individual-serving items, such as:

Individual pudding cups

Individual applesauce cups

Cereal bars

Granola bars

Meat sticks

Trail mix

Macaroni and cheese cups

Microwavable soup cups

Vienna sausages

Individual chicken salad

Individual tuna salad

Juice boxes

Mini water bottles

When donating, please check the expiration date of items and avoid donating expired goods.

For more information about the food drive, contact Valerie Engelbart, volunteer/bereavement supervisor for HSHS Home Care Illinois, at 217-685-0702 or email Valerie.Engelbart@hshs.org.