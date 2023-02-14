HSHS Updates Visitor Restrictions

Visitor restrictions at all HSHS Illinois hospitals have been updated due to a decline in COVID-19 numbers in communities.

The restrictions have returned to pre-pandemic guidelines. Visitation in high-risk areas or for patients with communicable diseases will be at the discretion of local hospital leadership.

In addition, departmental leadership may restrict the number of visitors at any time, for the safety of patients and colleagues.

Masking is still mandatory in HSHS facilities for all patients, visitors and colleagues. Medical grade masks will be provided to visitors if they do not have one.

Visitors should not enter a facility if they are experiencing COVID, flu or other potentially infectious illness symptoms, or if they have tested positive for COVID in the last 10 days.

These guidelines are subject to change at any time to address the health needs of the communities.