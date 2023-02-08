Illinois Senior Hall of Fame Nominations Accepted

The Illinois Department on Aging is accepting nominations to the Senior Illinoisan Hall Fame.

It is open to those 65 or older who excel in the categories of community service, education, performance and/or graphic arts.

Nominations are open until June 1 and anyone can nominate a candidate. Additional information about the process and the online nomination form are available on the Department On Aging’s website at ILAging.illinois.gov.

Each year, four people are added to the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame.