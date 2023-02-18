ISP Trooper Struck In Scott’s Law Related Crash

On February 15, 2023, at approximately 3:47 a.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic crash involving an ISP Trooper on the Interstate 290 westbound exit to Illinois Route 390 in DuPage County.

On the above date and time, an ISP Trooper was conducting a traffic stop in the median between Interstate 290 westbound and the Illinois Route 390 exit, with emergency lights activated. The Trooper was outside of his vehicle walking along the left fog line of Illinois Route 390 exit. A blue 2017 Chevrolet Cruse, traveling westbound onto the Illinois Route 390 exit, failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle and struck the ISP Trooper’s right hand with the driver side mirror. The driver of the Chevrolet, 54-year-old Larry D. Fowler of Merrionette Park, IL, was issued a citation for: Scott’s Law – Failure To Yield To Stationary Emergency Vehicle.

So far this year, ISP had five Move Over Law-related crashes. In 2022, ISP had 23 Move Over Law-related crashes where eight Troopers sustained injuries. ISP is reminding the public of the requirements of the Move Over Law, otherwise known as “Scott’s Law”. When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down AND move over. A person who violates Scott’s Law, commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years. Additional information can be found at the following link: https://isp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/340d57cd956c453da2de25af804c268d