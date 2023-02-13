Jr High Scholar Bowl Now 6 & 2 For The Season

The Greenville Junior High School varsity scholastic bowl team has opened its IESA season and currently has a 6-2 record.

The Jays went 1-1 in matches at O’Fallon, falling to Fulton, then defeating Carmel 205-55. Jonas Busby led the team in the Fulton match with three toss-ups, and Busby and Eli Ennen posted four toss-ups in the winning match.

Greenville hosted O’Fallon Fulton for two games and split. The Jays’ victory was by the score of 230-135. Ennen and Busby each answered three toss-ups in the loss and Busby had six toss-ups in the win.

The Blue Jays defeated Litchfield in two matches. Scores were 310-45 and 290-75. Ennen had seven toss-ups in the first game and Busby totaled six in the second.

The Jays then travelled to Ramsey to face Nokomis and Ramsey. They defeated Ramsey 270-65, as Busby and Carston Plant answered four toss-ups each, and beat Nokomis 305-120 as Busby answered four toss-ups and Ennen three,

The junior varsity scholar bowl Jays are 3-4 in IESA play. Three of the losses were to O’Fallon Fulton and the other to O’Fallon Carmel.

The Jays have beaten Litchfield twice and Ramsey once. In the three wins, Lucas Wall answered 18 toss-ups and Selah Field totaled seven.