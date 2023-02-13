Kaskaskia College Hosts ICCB Student Advisory Meeting

Kaskaskia College hosted the latest Illinois Community College Board’s Student Advisory Committee Meeting on January 24.

Kaskaskia College President George Evans and KC Board Trustee Laura Wedekemper welcomed student trustees from community colleges all over the state, including representatives from Joliet Junior College, College of DuPage, Kankakee Community College, Heartland Community College, Harper College, City College of Chicago, Parkland Community College, Illinois Central College, Danville Area Community College, Moraine Valley Community College and KC.

“I was honored to meet the Student Trustees from other community colleges and to learn about their responsibilities and how they help students at their respective colleges,” said KC Student Trustee Alyssa Lurkins.

The student trustees participated in a leadership development session and strategic advocacy workshop before concluding with a business session regarding updates from their campuses.

“The Student Advisory Committee has focused on advocating for mental health support on campus this year, and each meeting provides an opportunity to learn more about the mental health challenges that students are facing,” said Melvin Harrison, ICCB Director for Student Affairs. “While at Kaskaskia, the committee began laying a strategy that will hopefully be carried out statewide and gain supporters for their cause locally and among state legislators.”