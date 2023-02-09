Kaskaskia College Nursing To Host Open House

Kaskaskia College Nursing is hosting an open house on Wednesday, February 15 at the KC Nursing Education Center, located on KC’s main campus. The event will be from 6:00-8:00 p.m., and is open to anyone interested in learning about the college’s LPN and RN programs. Guests will be able to tour the Nursing Education Center and Simulation Lab, plus explore all of the program options. KC Nursing Faculty will discuss the TEAS testing requirement and application process to the nursing program. KC Financial Aid will also be available to discuss payment options or aid available.

To learn more about the KC Nursing Open House or ask questions, please contact KC Health Sciences Dean Megan Holtmann at 618-545-3331 or mholtmann@kaskaskia.edu.