KC Awards Phase Two Renovation Contracts

The Kaskaskia College Board met recently to award contracts for the second phase of renovations at the main campus.

Poetker Construction, working in conjunction with FGM Architects, solicited bids for interior renovations of the college’s admissions, science and technology, vocational annex, fine arts, and health and professional careers building.

Much of the work will include HVAC, plumbing and electrical updates for each building’s nearly 50-year-old infrastructure.

Six packages were awarded by the board at a total cost of $6,738,324.

Among the local companies awarded contacts were Litteken Construction of Breese, George Weis of Millstadt, and Brian West Electric of Centralia.

The renovation project is being funded through bonds the college refinanced in 2021, in addition to Protection, Health and Safety Funds and Federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds.