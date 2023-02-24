Keyesport Fire Department 2022 Report

By
WGEL
-
(L to R) Blake Harnetiaux, Firefighter of the year, and Dave Harnetiaux, First Responder of the year.

The Keyesport Fire Department recently held their annual awards dinner at Crossroads Restaurant. They shared statistics from 2022.

The department responded to eight structure fires and two vehicle fires. Keyesport personnel provided mutual aid 13 times last year and received mutual aid six times. The department fielded 125 EMS calls and responded to seven incidents involving hazardous conditions. There were three service calls and nine good intent calls in 2022.

Firefighters were recognized for years of service. Kaylee Hempen and John Tutza were honored for five years of service; Travis Hemker for 20; Jim Golder for 30 years; and Dennis Hempen for 35 years.

(L to R) Kaylee Hempen, 5 years of service; Travis Hemker, 20 years of service; John Tutza, 5 years of service; Dennis Hempen, 35 years of service; Jim Golder, 30 years of service.

Keyesport firefighter Blake Harnetiaux was named the Firefighter of the Year and Dave Harnetiaux was recognized as First Responder of the Year.

