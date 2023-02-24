Keyesport Fire Department 2022 Report

The Keyesport Fire Department recently held their annual awards dinner at Crossroads Restaurant. They shared statistics from 2022.

The department responded to eight structure fires and two vehicle fires. Keyesport personnel provided mutual aid 13 times last year and received mutual aid six times. The department fielded 125 EMS calls and responded to seven incidents involving hazardous conditions. There were three service calls and nine good intent calls in 2022.

Firefighters were recognized for years of service. Kaylee Hempen and John Tutza were honored for five years of service; Travis Hemker for 20; Jim Golder for 30 years; and Dennis Hempen for 35 years.

Keyesport firefighter Blake Harnetiaux was named the Firefighter of the Year and Dave Harnetiaux was recognized as First Responder of the Year.