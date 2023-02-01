Library Celebrating Blind Date Book Month

The Greenville Public Library is inviting residents to participate in a special program in February.

Library Director Jo Keillor said with Valentine’s Day right in the middle of it, it could be considered the most romantic month of the year. She said if you’re looking for a little romance, choose a “blind date” book in the library. They are specially wrapped with an online dating type description on the front. Once you’ve read the book, you can turn in an evaluation by February 28 and be entered into a drawing to win a book from the library.

Keillor said the reading promotion was held last year and was very popular.

If you want more information about “Blind Date Book Month,” contact the Greenville Public Library at 664-3115 or stop by at 414 West Main.