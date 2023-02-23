Library Hosting Stuffed Animal Sleepover Friday Night

Children can treat their favorite stuffed animal to a special event at the Greenville Public Library this month.

Library Director Jo Keillor told WGEL kids can drop off their favorite stuffed animal at the library Friday (February 24) between 3 and 4:30 PM for the sleepover. Families can check the libraries Facebook page throughout the evening to see the fun activities the stuffies are enjoying. You can pick the stuffed animal back up Saturday between 9 and 11:30 AM.

Click below to hear more:

For more information about the stuffy sleepover call the library at 664-3115.