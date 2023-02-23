Local Educator Receives Prestigious Award

The Illinois Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ISHA) Convention, considered among the premier professional education events for speech-language pathologists, held its annual convention mid-February in Chicago and one local educator, Barb Goodson, was selected to receive their highest honor. The Honors of the Association Award is given to a member chosen from the ISHA College of Fellows and considered by peers to have made distinguished contributions to the profession.

Kim Peppler of Greenville and fellow ISHA member and pathologist nominated Goodson for the award and had this to say, “Barb has made significant contributions on behalf of the field of speech-language pathology and audiology at the local, state, and national levels. She has been a teacher, mentor, advocate, and leader to her students, families, interns, colleagues, and more in her many roles throughout her career. She has done with this tireless enthusiasm for the field and her clients.”

Greenville Jr. High Principal Gary Brauns said of Goodson, “Barb represents the very best of the BCCU2 school district. She works tirelessly to support students and families from elementary age through highschool and is equally committed to educating and equipping fellow speech and language pathologists in the district. This award comes as no surprise to those of us honored to work with her.”

A graduate of Eastern Illinois University, Goodson is in her 31st year with the district and her 36th year as a speech-language pathologist.