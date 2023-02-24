Local Students Honored With Scholastic Art Award

Celebrating its 100th year, The Scholastic Art and Writing awards is considered the nation’s longest running and most prestigious recognition program for creative teens and this year two local middle school and three high school girls were honored at their annual ceremony in Springfield. Eighth grader Ada Jefferson won the Gold Key for her painting project and an honorable mention for her mixed media sculpture while Evelyn Humberg, also an eighth grader, was honored with a Silver Key for her ceramics project.

“The Scholastic Awards are something the Jr. High has been part of for 20 years, until Covid made it difficult to make entries,” explained Joanne Wagner, middle school art teacher. “I was excited to have the opportunity to send in 9 entries to this year’s competition and thrilled that three of those projects received such high honors.”

High school Junior Amanda Begg won a Gold Key for her painting project while Seniors Kaya Harnetiaux and Ainsley Olson took home Honorable Mention Awards for their drawings. The girls’ projects will be on display at the Springfield Art Association.