Kayleigh Jo Hughes, age 30, of Mulberry Grove, recently pleaded guilty in Bond County Circuit Court to a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

The Class 3 felony alleged the defendant possessed less than five grams of the drug on January 13.

After entering the guilty plea, Hughes was placed on probation for 24 months. She was fined of $500 and ordered to pay court assessments of $2,215.