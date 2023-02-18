Montgomery County SWCD Planning Spring Fish Sale

The Montgomery County Soil and Water Conservation District is now accepting orders for the 2023 Spring Fish Sale. The sale is planned for Thursday, March 16th at 8:00 a.m. with pre-orders due by March 6th for Grass Carp and by March 10th for all other species.

Species of live fish available for pond stocking include Channel Catfish, Largemouth Bass, Black Crappie, Regular and Hybrid Bluegill, Redear, Fathead Minnows and Grass Carp for pond maintenance.

Pickup of the fish will be at the Hillsboro Township Shed, 9056 IL Route 127 in Taylor Springs. Payment will be accepted on or before the sale date.

Order forms can be obtained by calling Melissa or Gabe 217-532-3361, ext. 3 or by download at www.facebook.com/MontgomeryILSWCD and www.montswcd.com.