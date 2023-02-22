North Mac High School Placed On Lockdown For Unfounded Threat

North Mac High School in Virden was placed on lockdown Monday morning after local police received a report of an armed person on campus.

Fox 2 in St. Louis reports Virden Police Chief Steven Snodgrass says his department received word at 9:47 AM Monday that a person with a weapon was trying to enter the school. Within minutes the school went on lockdown.

Members of the Virden Police Department, Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department, Girard Police Department, Illinois State Police, and Illinois Conservation Police converged on the school to search and secure the campus, as well as the nearby elementary school and other district sites.

The lockdown was lifted by 10:44 AM once authorities were able to determine there was no active threat to the school.

Fox 2 says the sheriff’s department determined the phone number came from the Text Now app. Investigators contacted that company and learned the IP address on that account was from out of state.

Additionally, schools in Vandalia, Winnetka, Wilmette, Wheaton, and Zion, Illinois, received the same threat. They all were determined to be unfounded.