Permanent Vote By Mail Ballots Sent

In 2022, the Illinois legislature and governor signed legislation to allow citizens to request vote by mail ballots from the county clerk for some or all elections.

Those who signed up are getting their ballots.

With the 2023 election set for April 4, Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert has mailed over 400 ballots to county registered voters who signed up for ballots to be sent to them.

Last Thursday (February 23) was the first day for early voting at the county clerk’s office. Sybert said she also placed ballots in the mail that day.

Click below to hear her comments:

Residents can still register to vote at the county clerk’s office through March 7.

Grace voting, for those who are not registered, begins March 8 and extends through election day, April 4. Grace voting can only be done at the county clerk’s office.

Sybert said county residents interested in getting on the permanent vote by mail list can call 664-0449 and an application will be sent to them, or they can visit the office.