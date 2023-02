Senior Night festivities were held Tuesday at Greenville High School before the Comets’ varsity basketball game.

Students and parents were introduced and honored.

The four senior basketball players are Tyson Ackerman, Trent Bohannon, Landen Moss, and Carter Snow.

Senior cheerleaders include Camilla Brombini, Jillian Elam, Emma Ketten, Laia Klein, Kelsie Hemann and Celine Lund.

The senior dance team member is Kaya Harnetiaux.