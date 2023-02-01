Plummer Concerned With Graham Incident

Illinois State Senator Jason Plummer has written the director of the Illinois Department of Corrections about the recent incident that sickened staff and inmates in Graham Correctional Center at Hillsboro.

The senator from Edwardsville is calling for the director to be transparent in releasing findings from the investigation. Plummer said also plans to visit the prison soon.

Senator Plummer wrote to Director Rob Jeffreys, “From what information I have been able to gather, which has been extremely limited, I’ve learned that 22 staff members were sent to hospitals, and that large amounts of Narcan were given out to individuals who may have been exposed to something.

“As I have followed news coming out of the investigation, it seems that officials from the administration were miraculously able to determine quickly that there was no real cause for concern, and that the offending exposure involved nothing more than nasal spray and baby powder.”

Plummer said he hopes the staff and inmates were not exposed to something more toxic, but “it does seem strange that staff members with medical training would be using Narcan, if symptoms did not warrant it. It is also perplexing that so many people could have such strong and adverse reactions.”

The senator asks Director Jeffreys to move forward with the investigation with a maximum amount of transparency in the process.