Pork Association Scholarships Available

By
WGEL
-

The Illinois Pork Producers Association is awarding scholarships to nine students this school year.

Three levels are available: gold scholarships at $2,000 each; silver scholarships at $1,500 each; and bronze scholarships at $1,000 each.

Applicants must be currently enrolled in a college or be enrolling to begin in the fall of 2023. Pork Producers Association scholarships are open to students pursuing an undergraduate degree at any two-year or four-year college.

All applications are due by 4 p.m. on March 1. They can be submitted by mail or email.

Applications and more information about the scholarships are available at ILPork.com under youth scholarships.

