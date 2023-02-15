Prairie Heart Foundation Hosts State Of The Heart Event

The public is invited to the 7th annual Prairie State of the Heart event, Care Across the Heartland, Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 6:30 pm, located at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum, 212 N. 6th St., in Springfield, Illinois. Hosted by the Prairie Heart Foundation, tickets cost $150, and 100% of proceeds helps Prairie better serve our patients.

This fabulous evening will celebrate innovation and advancement at Prairie, as well as honor the 2022 Prairie Heart of the Community Award and Prairie Heart of Innovation Award recipients. The keynote speaker will be “The Healthy Humorist” Dr. Brad Nieder. Hors d’oeuvres and cocktails will be provided by Cured Catering. Music will be provided by Square of the Roots, the father and son duo, Mike (The Rev.) and Brian Steinhauer.

With your gift to the Prairie Heart Foundation, you will immediately and directly support innovative technology, expanded access to patient care, research, education, equipment, programs, facility improvements and more. Your generosity allows us to continue our shared mission to deliver nationally recognized care in local communities, as well as developing new and more efficient ways of meeting our patients’ needs.

The Prairie Heart Foundation supports Prairie Cardiovascular locations throughout central and southern Illinois, including Decatur, Springfield, Shelbyville, Litchfield, O’Fallon, Breese, Highland, Greenville and Carbondale.

For more information and to order tickets, visit PrairieHeart.org/events.