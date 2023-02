Bond County Project Parenting is presenting a story time event on Facebook Live Monday, February 6 at 11 a.m.

It is open to all families with a child under three years of age.

The featured book, “What Can You Spot,” will be read by Mrs. Lourdes Estevez.

Any family wanting a free copy of the book, to follow along during story time, can contact the Project Parenting office at 664-5009, option 2.