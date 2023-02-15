Recovery Council Works To Educate/Train Public On Narcan

The Bond County Recovery Council is on a mission to educate the public about NARCAN and put into the hands of as many citizens as possible.

NARCAN is used for treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency. The nasal spray is to be given right away and does not take the place of emergency care.

Recovery Council members hope to eventually see NARCAN be part of first aid kits at businesses and other public places.

In the past month, the Bond County Recovery Council gave two in-person NARCAN training sessions, one at Celebrate Recovery at the Greenville Free Methodist Church and the other at HSHS Holy Family Hospital for its nursing staff.

The goal is to have similar training sessions in other Bond County towns.

The next in-person training events will be in Pocahontas on March 13 and Sorento March 14 at the fire stations. They are open to the public.

The Recovery Council has created an Advisory Board, consisting of local residents who have lived experience in the realm of substance abuse and the desire to see positive change within their community in regards to recovery.

Recovery Council and Advisory Board meetings are also open to the public. The Advisory Board meets the first Wednesday of every month at Toastiez in Greenville from 7 to 8:30 p.m., and the next Recovery Council meeting is March 8 at 10 a.m. in the Greenville SMART Center.

For more information, contact Toni Randall by email at tcrandall@chestnut.org.