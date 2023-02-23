Severe Weather Rocks The Area

Strong storms tore through the WGEL listening area Wednesday afternoon. The bulk of the severe weather occurred between 2 and 4 PM.

The National Weather Service had our entire listening area, and beyond, under a tornado watch for several hours. Numerous severe thunderstorm warnings were also issued, forming a patchwork of warnings across our area.

Strong winds caused damage. We had numerous reports of limbs, branches, and even full trees downed in the region. Widespread power outages occurred due to numerous downed power lines, broken poles, and damaged transformers.

Power was out for a large portion of the city of Greenville for several hours into the night.