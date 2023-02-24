Staunton Man Charged With Home Invasion

33 year old Denver R. Cunningham, of Staunton, is facing a home invasion charge in Bond County Circuit Court.

According to the Bond County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a report of a home invasion in progress Wednesday at 4:15 PM in the 1900 block of Old Brushy Road in Sorento.

Cunningham had reportedly fled the scene when deputies arrived, but they apprehended him a short time later.

Sheriff’s personnel told WGEL the home invasion appeared to be random.

Cunningham has been charged with alleged Home Invasion, a Class X felony, and Disorderly conduct, a Class 4 felony.