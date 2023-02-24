Take A Walk On The Wild Side With A Master Naturalist/Gardener

By Bond County Master Naturalist/ Master Gardener Kathy Sherman

The winter days will soon be over, and we will be able to watch the Earth wake to spring. As we wait for our daffodils and tulips to emerge, the woodlands will have most likely already awakened and begin displaying their mysterious beauty with native spring ephemerals. These special plants are silently doing their important job in the timber and they are often overlooked as a vital source to a wide assortment of native bees.

Spring ephemerals are what many consider woodland or timber wildflowers. The definition of ephemeral is “lasting for a very short time” and that is an accurate description of these very brief, but important native pollinators. The ephemerals are often the earliest source of nectar. They emerge quickly before the trees grow their leaves and shade them as they grow low to ground. The range of colors and leaf arrangements are vast, and the complexity of their short lives is fascinating.

Our Illinois landscape is filled with these unique flowers but weather conditions and viewing timing can be of utmost importance. Spring ephemerals may be found while taking a walk through an area State Park or often as one drives through a local city park or along a country road. Many species are native to our state, but the following are a few types that are the easiest to recognize and have been known to be the most abundant.

Spring Beauty (Claytonia virginica) is one of the first ephemerals to emerge. It is a small plant that is only 3-6” tall. The white flowers are streaked with a delicate pink and often grow in large masses. Many wooded areas are home to this wildflower and in early spring, it may seem like the ground is covered with these tiny white flowers. Pollinators usually seek this early bloomer for nectar but some of the bees also collect its pollen. While numerous native bees visit this flower, the Spring Beauty Mining Bee (Andrena erigeniae) is a specialist pollen bee to this flower as it has a specialized pollen preference.

White Trout Lily (Erythronium albidum) is an ephemeral that can be found in Illinois woodlands. The leaves appear close to the ground and are mottled pale green (as a trout) and can be brown or gray green. The white flower arises on a 4-6” single stem and the flowers can be rather fleeting. But when you find a patch of these flowers, usually in a dappled shade area, it is quite a sight to behold. The White Trout Lily is a nectar and pollen source for numerous native bees. This flower also has a specialist relationship which is the Trout Lily Mining Bee (Andrena erythronii).

Dutchman’s Breeches (Dicentra cucullaria) is another early woodland bloomer. Its leaves appear to grow as a rosetta and resembles fern-like foliage. A single 4-8” flowering stalk will emerge from the rosetta center with 2-6 unique flowers that resemble upside-down breeches. The flower’s nectar attracts honeybees, bumblebees, and mason bees and once again, is an important early food source.

Beyond being a food source for native insects, through their leaves our wildflower friends also provide a food source for a diverse amount of growing, and necessary, insect larvae. It is this unique relationship that allows the woodlands to create a thriving community for all its living organisms.

This is just a very brief introduction to the flowers in the woods. Other beauties in our woods include Bloodroot, Wild Blue Phlox (aka Wild Sweet William), and Mayapples with their fun hidden flowers.

There are many resources available to learn more about our native treasures such as a good wildflower handbook, BugGuide.net or https://web.extension.illinois.edu/wildflowers/directory.cfm

The lifespan of spring ephemerals is brief for both pollinators and curious humans. While seeking these wildflowers, it is important to walk slowly, tread lightly, and keep your eyes to the ground. They are good at masquerade and often hide in leaf debris. But once you begin to recognize these precious flowers, an appreciation for our native landscape will grow along with wonderment of the complexity of our world. Here’s to walking and traveling on the wild side and learning more about our Illinois spring ephemerals.

For more information on Spring ephemerals please visit your local county University of Illinois Extension Office to ask for a Master Gardener or email lueking@illinois.edu for Horticulture Educator Chris Lueking.