Ten Businesses Honored At Chamber Gala

The second annual Greenville Chamber of Commerce Awards Gala was held Saturday night at Copper Dock Winery.

Ten honors were presented during the night.

The Sustainability Award goes to a member who prioritizes eco-friendly and sustainable practices in their business. The recipient was Enertech Global.

The Beautification Award commends a member that has invested in the community by making improvements to their business space. The recipient was Thacker Insurance Service.

The Modern Marketing Award is for a member that best utilizes its marketing budget to the fullest extent. The recipient was Bond County Realtors.

The Innovation Award recognizes a member known for out-of-the-box thinking and creative solutions. It went to Greenville University.

The Community Service Award recognizes exceptional community involvement by a non-profit member. The winner was The Bond County Recovery Council.

The Community Impact Award goes to a for-profit member displaying exceptional community involvement. The award was presented to The FNB Community Bank.

The Rising Star honor celebrates the importance of developing future business leaders, recognizing a member under the age of 30. The recipient was Mallory O’Dell, owner of the Collective Closet, Collective Threads, and the Venue on the Avenue.

The Exceptional Employee Award goes to an individual who goes above and beyond in professional endeavors. The winner was Ryan Champ from Bradford National Bank.

The Culture Creator Award honors an employer that strives to nurture a work place culture allowing employees to thrive. The award was presented to Kelly Sager of HSHS Holy Family Hospital.

Curt Thacker presented the Chamber of Commerce President’s Award to John and Ellie Kennedy at WGEL Radio.

Thacker said the Kennedys have been an integral part of the business community since the mid-1980s. He noted the station has sponsored the celebrity pie auction to raise funds for the Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation, covers community events and activities, and has given the Chamber the opportunity to promote its activities on the radio.