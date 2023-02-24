Two Fire Calls For Coffeen Department Wednesday

The Coffeen Fire Department was called into action twice Wednesday afternoon.

At 12:12 PM Wednesday, fire personnel responded to a Bobcat skid-loader on fire, near a pole barn in the 17000 block of IL Route 185, just east of Coffeen. Upon arrival, firefighters found fire and heavy smoke coming from the rear engine compartment of the skid-loader. The fire was extinguished without any extension of fire to the nearby barn or surrounding vegetation. Crews were on the scene for about 45 minutes.

At 5:35 PM Wednesday, the Coffeen Fire Department responded to a report of smoke in a residence in the 300 block of Cumberland Street in Coffeen. Upon arrival firefighters found heavy smoke within the residence, and upon further investigation a power strip was found smoking and partially burned. Additional investigation on the outside of the residence also found the service power line to the structure had also been partially pulled from the home, as a result of the thunderstorm earlier that day. The result of the partially connected line created a power surge within the residence, causing the power strip to over load and catch fire. Fire personnel were on scene for about two hours.