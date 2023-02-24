Unit Two Administrator Contracts Approved

The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education approved contracts for administrative staff at its regular February meeting.

The contract of Superintendent Wes Olson was extended three years until 2028. His new salary for the year is $150,509, and it could be adjusted each year. The amount does not include benefits.

The contract was approved on a 4-1 vote with Stephanie Gerl voting “no.” Aimee Frey and Randi Workman were absent.

The board added two years to Robert Koontz’s original two-year contact. It now expires June 30, 2026.

Koontz is the district’s executive director of business operations. His new salary is $100,360.

A new three-year contract, going into 2026, was approved for Angie Brentlinger, the district comptroller and treasurer.

Three-year contracts were approved, through June 30, 2026, for Greenville Elementary Principal Eric Swingler, GES Assistant Principal and Curriculum Director Amy Jackson, Pocahontas Principal Jason Rakers, Assistant High School Principal David Weller, and Special Education and Student Services Director Terry Swalley. High School Principal Kara Harris’ new contract is for one year.

The current contact of Greenville Junior High Principal Gary Brauns is in effect until he retires in 2026. It was approved last fall.

New salaries include $108,117 for Swingler; $91,299 for Jackson; $92,257 for Rakers; $112,922 for Harris; $91,864 for Weller; and $83,054 for Swalley.