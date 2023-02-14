Unit Two Board Meeting Wednesday

The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education will meet Wednesday, February 15 at 7 p.m. in the high school library.

Action items on the agenda include setting the high school graduation ceremony date, and approval of the 2023-2024 school calendar.

An executive session will also be held. Up for discussion are the superintendent’s contract, executive director of business operations contract, comptroller/treasurer’s contract, a retirement, resignations, and hiring non-certified personnel and athletic coaches. Action could be taken by the board upon coming out of executive session.

