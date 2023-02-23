Unit Two Board Takes Personnel Action

At its regular February meeting, the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education took action on personnel matters.

The resignations of three food service employees were accepted. They were from Sara Messina, Shawnee Casner and Suzanne Hoffmeier.

Hired as a food service employee was Tara Jackson.

The board accepted the resignation of Erin Cummings as high school head volleyball coach.

Coaches for the new junior high softball program were hired. Jordyn Young will be head coach and Michelle Neely will serve as her assistant.

It will be a district junior high program for students attending the Pocahontas and Greenville schools.

Rachel Horihan was hired as a Pre-Kindergarten Program paraprofessional at Mulberry Grove, through the Preschool For All Grant, and Karleigh Wehrle was approved as a Pre-Kindergarten Program paraprofessional at the Greenville University location through the Preschool For All and Preschool For All Expansion grants.

Debra Beckmann was hired as a family facilitator through the Preschool For All Grant.

The retirement of Lori Williams, as a paraprofessional at Greenville Elementary School, was accepted. It is effective May 31.

Leaves of absence were approved for Tim Kelly, Dawn Pennington, and Jessica Boucher.

Volunteer coaches approved by the board include Tiago Picolo for high school girls soccer, Ruth Hanebrink and Nichole Kendall for high school track, Steve Pichaske, Vaughn Robart and Jesse Shaw for high school boys tennis; Reagan Micnheimer for high school softball, and Jared Busby for Greenville Junior High scholastic bowl.

All motions were approved on votes of 5-0 with Randi Workman and Amiee Frey absent.