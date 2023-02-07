Unit Two Special Meeting Wednesday

The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 8 in the high school library.

There will be a discussion about a possible student resource officer for the district, and the facilities and transportation report will address a maintenance grant, a roof project and an update on the high school auxiliary gym and the cafeteria expansion.

Before the board meeting, the Policy and Curriculum Committee will meet at 4 p.m. to review policy updates.