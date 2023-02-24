Upcoming Senior Center Activities

The Bond County Senior Center in Greenville has many activities lined up in the next few weeks.

Activities Director Lis Ward tells us pinochle is played at the Senior Center every Tuesday at 12:30 PM and Mexican Train dominoes every Thursday at 9:30 AM. On Monday, February 27, Ameren will give a presentation on severe weather safety at 11:30 AM. The center will host Euchre on Monday, March 6, at 12:30 PM. Ward hopes to have Euchre at the center a few times a month. BINGO is played twice a month. The next session is Wednesday, March 8, at 12:30 PM. On Friday, March 10 there will be a macramé workshop at 10:30 AM. It’s $35 to participate and attendees will make their own macramé plant hanger. Lis said they’ll be glad to hear suggestions for other games and activities, too.

For more information on any of the activities, call the senior center at 664-1465.