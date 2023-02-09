Vandalia Statehouse Celebrating Lincoln’s Birthday Saturday

The Vandalia Statehouse State Historic Site will host its annual Lincoln’s Birthday celebration at 2pm on Saturday, Feb. 11. The event is free and open to the public.

During the celebration, Kevin Kaegy, a member and past president of the Bond County Historical Society, will present “Lincoln’s Legal Career in the Eighth Judicial Circuit”, focusing on where Lincoln practiced law and a few more interesting cases the future president handled. He will display some of his Lincoln prints and portraits.

Refreshments will be available following Kaegy’s presentation. Lincoln’s Birthday celebration is offered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Vandalia Historical Society.

The Vandalia Statehouse is currently open to visitors between 10am and 2pm Tues-Fri. For more information about the site and its programming, call 283-1161 or visit the Vandalia Statehouse State Historic Site Facebook page.