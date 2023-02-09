Vandalia Woman Pleads To Bond County Charge

Erin T. Bone, age 25 of Vandalia, entered a guilty plea in Bond County Circuit Court Tuesday to the charge of bringing contraband into a penal institution.

She was sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Correction, receives credit for about 75 days of jail time previously served, and will be on supervised release for one year after serving the prison time.

The crime occurred in April of 2021.

The defendant admitted to bringing contraband, a hypodermic syringe, into the Bond County Sheriff’s Department. The charge is a Class 1 felony.

As part of the plea negotiations, a charge of unlawful possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine was dismissed by the state.