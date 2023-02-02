Weapons Charges Filed Against Greenville Man

Two weapon charges have been filed by Bond County State’s Attorney Dora Mann against Kenneth Cooley, age 26, of Greenville.

The Class 4 felony charges are for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon.

The aggravated charge alleges Cooley carried on his person an uncased and loaded handgun, at a time when he was not on his own land or in his abode, and when he had not been issued a current valid license under the Firearm Concealed Carry Act.

The other charge alleges Cooley carried the handgun at Moto Mart in Greenville, a placed licensed to sell intoxicating beverages.

The state alleges the incident occurred on January 18.

The defendant is free on $1,500 cash bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled in court on February 8.