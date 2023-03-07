7th Annual GHS Chili Cook Off Results

Students in the Greenville High School Foods II class recently hosted their 7th Annual GHS Chili Cook Off.

Student teams worked together to create a chili recipe to enter into the competition. Recipe and ingredients are approved by the instructor with students following kitchen safety and sanitation skills during preparation of their chili. On Cook Off Day, Parents, Fellow students, Staff, Teachers, District Administration and School Board members arrived to taste and vote for their favorite chili in the People’s Choice Award category.

The 2023 People’s choice award went to “Pam’s Cool Beans”- Team members Darcy Durr, Natalie Edwards, Andrew Lurkins, Kaylee Massey and Tessa Neely.

Runner up People’s Choice to “OH Deer!! “- Team members Jillian Elam, Chloe Kious, Tiffany Rohr and Sophia Stephens and 2nd Place People’s Choice went to “Chili Chaps”; Team members: Amilee Hoslapple, Nick Rasler, Dylan Stewart and Alana Tungate.

The 2023 Grand Champion was chosen in a blind contest with Volunteer judges based on 5 criteria. This year’s honor goes to “The Ring of Fire”; Team Members; Nathan Heckman, Ryan Jackson, Shane McCracken and Sam Wagner.

Runner up Grand Champion was “Swansons Sauce” – Team Members Brayden Bandy, Ryan Clark, Elijah Rokita and Ryan Schatte. 2nd place Grand Champion goes to “Chili” Team members; Olivia Harlan, Emma Lineberry, Jayden Murphy and Keri Smith.

Special Thanks went to Bond County Farm Bureau Board of Directors and Illinois Pork Producers who provided grant monies to purchase meat for our student teams and to our Guest Chef’s; Nichole Kendall and Jennifer Rinkel who brought their own chili creations to share with the crowd.

Community volunteers for the Event were: Thersa Coleman, Ben Harris, Jesse Shaw and Katie Albert.

Spring Semester Foods II students engage in cooking labs related to various units of Study some of which are; Principles of Baking, Grains, Dairy and Eggs, Meat/Poultry, Foods of U.S/Canada and International Culture and Cuisine.

Chef Robert Rhymes, Culinary Arts professor at Kaskaskia College will be at the high school on Wednesday, March 22 from 8:30-2:30 teaching students how to cook with pork and providing samples to students, staff and faculty.

Questions about BCCU#2 FACS program contact Patti Maurer at pmaurer@bccu2.org or phone 618-664-1370.