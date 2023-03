The Greenville Public Library is currently sponsoring a coloring contest for adults.

Library Director Jo Keillor has the details. Keillor says the contest is open until library close on March 18th—the date when all submissions must be turned in. Patrons will be able to vote on their favorite, with a prize being awarded to the winner.

For more information, listen below:

No purchase is necessary to participate.

Those wanting more information can call the library at 664-3115.