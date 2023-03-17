AMVETS Help With Thrift Shop Spring Changeover

The HSHS Holy Family Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop recently conducted their spring changeover. Seasonal changeovers are among the busiest times of the year for thrift shop volunteers.

Each year in early spring and early fall everything is cleared out of the building to make room for the next season’s donated items. This task begins at noon on a scheduled Saturday when the doors are closed and boxing and bagging goes into motion. The building will be completely cleared out that afternoon. The next day, Sunday, is spent cleaning and restocking the building so that the Thrift Shop can be open for business the following Monday morning.

The items that are cleaned out are loaded onto a U-Haul Truck with the help of members from the local AMVETS post and other volunteers. The U-Haul is rented by the Illinois Department of AMVETS and is taken to State Head Quarters in Springfield. Eventually the items from Greenville will be distributed to several thrift shops mainly in the Chicago area operated by the AMVETS Organization. Proceeds from the shops benefit veterans in need throughout the state.