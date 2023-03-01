Annual GHS Chili Cookoff Friday

The annual Greenville High School student chili cook-off is Friday, March 3 from 11 to 12:30 p.m. in room 223 of the high school.

Consumer Science Foods II students will demonstrate some of the skills they have acquired in the classroom.

Student teams have been working together to create a chili recipe for the cook-off. Faculty and staff, along with parents of Foods II students, have been invited to cast their votes for the People’s Choice Award during their lunch hour.

The Bond County Farm Bureau provided a grant to purchase beef for the event, and the pork was purchased with funds provided by the Illinois Pork Producers Association.