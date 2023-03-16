Area Departments Respond To MG Structure Fire

The Mulberry Grove Fire Protection District was dispatched to a report of a structure fire in the 300 block of North Church Street in Mulberry Grove early Thursday morning.

The call came in at 1:48 AM and included a report that two occupants of the home were trapped inside.

Mulberry Grove fire personnel arrived on scene to find a trash bag in kitchen had caught fire from an apparent accident involving the stove. One of the occupants of the home extinguished the blaze prior to firefighters’ arrival, using a kitchen extinguisher. The other occupants were able to make it out of the structure on their own without injury.

Keyesport firefighters were on standby at their fire house while Mulberry Grove personnel investigated the scene. Greenville fire crews assisted on-scene with positive pressure ventilation of the house.

Approximately 15 firefighters were on the scene for approximately 1 hour with no injuries. RuralMed EMS and Bond County Sheriff’s Deputies also responded.