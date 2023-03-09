Arrest, Charges In Shake Rag Burglary

The Bond County Sheriff’s Department reports an arrest has been made and charges filed in Bond County Circuit Court in connection with the February 4 break-in of the Shake Rag Bar & Grill in Mulberry Grove.

Being held in the Bond County Jail on $150,000 cash bond is Cody Angeli-Snow, age 31, of Springfield.

The big break in the case was when Angeli-Snow was arrested in Sangamon County for similar crimes.

He is charged in Bond County with burglary causing damage, theft over $500, and criminal damage to property. All are felony charges.

At the Shake Rag, there was forced entry into the building, and five gaming machines were damaged and three entered. At the time of the incident, the Bond County Sheriff’s Department reported an undetermined amount of money.

According to the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Department, the Springfield man has been charged there for multiple burglaries to gaming machines. The department also indicated Angeli-Snow is suspected of similar crimes in East Peoria.

He is currently on parole through the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Bond County Sheriff Jim Leitschuh expressed his appreciation to J & J Gaming Ventures, the Springfield Police Department, and the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance in the local case.