Arrest In Assault and Damage At Moto Mart

An incident inside Moto Mart in Greenville last Wednesday led to the arrest of one person.

Felony charges of aggravated assault and criminal damage to property have been filed against Kaleb Ephron, age 22, of Greenville.

The aggravated assault charge alleges on March 22 Ephron caused bodily harm to another man in that he struck the victim in the face with his fist and did so while in Moto Mart.

The criminal damage charge alleges the defendant damaged property inside Moto Mart, being merchandise and equipment. The charge alleges damage exceeded $500, but was less than $10,000.

While appearing in court on the charges, Ephron was appointed an attorney. The defendant posted $500 cash bond and was released from custody.

A preliminary hearing on the case is scheduled in Bond County Circuit Court for April 12.