The Greenville Artist Guild’s new art show, Blue Mood, opens Friday, March 24 at the Maves Art Center in Greenville.

The public can visit the show beginning at 4 p.m. Friday, and a reception will take place from 6 to 8 p.m.

The show will also be open Saturday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, March 31 from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Maves Art Center is at 108 Beaumont Avenue in Greenville.