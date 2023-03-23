Bond County Board Addresses Big Projects

Meeting Tuesday night, the Bond County Board took action for major projects to proceed at the Bond County Jail and the courthouse.

The board had originally allocated federal COVID relief funds to construct a sally-port to help in the transfer of inmates, but the estimated costs have been too high.

With the need for other improvements at the jail, Sheriff Jim Leitschuh asked the board to redistribute the money to replace plumbing and the heating-air conditioning system at the jail. The board approved a motion to do that.

County Treasurer Colleen Camp said there are approximately $460,000 available. The plumbing and HVAC projects will not cost that much, but it was mentioned there are other jail improvements needed.

The board also approved the purchase of public safety radios for the sheriff’s department.

Members agreed to ask the county’s Public Building Commission to look at a project to repair the outside columns at the top of the steps at the courthouse.

A resolution was passed regarding the annual application for Bond County Transit grant funding.

Larry Suess and Jeff Gray were re-appointed to the Greenville Fire Protection District Board.