Bond County Humane Society’s Rescues & Adoptions Rebounding To Pre-Covid Levels

Article by the Bond County Humane Society…

Bond County Humane Society (BCHS) spent the last year working hard to bring awareness, education, and action which allows animals and humans to come together for the benefit of both. BCHS’s unceasing lifesaving and love for the animals is accomplished primarily through shelter volunteers and exclusively through volunteer administration. We extend our sincere appreciation to all donors, members, volunteers, adopters, and shelter visitors who have provided support throughout 2022. But there is more hands-on and financial assistance needed from our community of pet lovers.

In 2022, BCHS took in a total of 176 cats and dogs, 67 more than in 2021. The breakdown of animals is: 110 kittens (including 9 born in care), 24 cats, 23 dogs, and 19 puppies. Of those numbers, 39% of the kittens/cats and 83% of the puppies/dogs were pulled from Bond County Animal Control and other counties with limited intake facilities. The remaining kittens, cats, puppies, and dogs accepted are the result of owner surrenders and abandoned or stray rescued animals as space allows. 2022’s intake is significantly closer to the intake numbers of 2016-2018, but still down about 12%.

Bond County Humane Society placed 55 cats and 5 dogs into temporary foster care during 2022, utilizing 15 different foster homes. “Some of these homes were first time or one-time fosters, others were recurrent fosters,” said Rachel Hundsdorfer, co-founder and acting president. “Foster homes are a super-important resource in our rescue and shelter system.” In some cases a foster home means life or death for an animal.

We are happy to have found responsible loving homes for 95 kittens, 35 cats, 20 puppies, and 18 dogs: a total of 168 pets. Fortunately, adoption numbers have rebounded to customary levels, up from lows seen in 2020-2021 where they hovered between 90-110. 100 adoptions were completed at off-site Meet & Greet events held at Petco Fairview Heights. Sixty-eight adoptions were completed at our Greenville shelter. The animals not yet adopted – 35 as of January 1, 2023 – are waiting in shelter and in foster to find their forever homes. Profiles of all of BCHS’s pets currently available for adoption can be found on our website (URL at end of the article).

Over the 19 years since BCHS formed in 2003, more than 2,520 animals have been rescued and placed in loving, permanent, adoptive homes.

Bond County Humane Society applauds the individuals who have utilized our low-cost spay/neuter programs in an effort to reduce the pet overpopulation in our community. In 2022, BCHS helped – with financial assistance and scheduling – to alter 269 animals in Bond County and close surrounding areas, preventing the unwanted population. That’s 192 community (aka feral/free-roaming) cats, 54 companion cats, and 23 companion dogs.

In 2022, a Girl Scout troop toured our shelter as part of their BCHS fundraising project, FAYCO clients visited cats as part of their Day Program learning and socializing, Greenville High School and Greenville University students helped out with cats and dogs through special one-day volunteering events, construction workers repaired and extended the dog shelter roof, and representatives from various other local businesses and organizations stopped by in the interest of community cooperation and sponsorship possibilities.

“We utilize approximately 73 active volunteers and welcomed more than 29 new volunteers in 2022,” said Jane Hopkins, a volunteer coordinator. “With both sections of our shelter open, our cat and dog shelter volunteers plus a few part time employees log 250 hours each week doing Bond County Humane Society tasks; that’s an equivalent to six full-time workers.” Additional volunteer hours are spent performing office and administration work, social media content creation, assisting during adoption events, transporting animals, and other tasks supporting BCHS programs.

BCHS shelter operations require approximately $4,500/month to remain operational and would not be possible without the on-going support of generous individuals, organizations, and businesses. Giving has included but not been limited to: fundraiser events, membership dues, donations in memory and/or honor, pet sponsorships, monthly giving, end-of-year giving, and non-monetary donations chosen from our wish list. “Thank you!” from the BCHS board, who are looking for more members to provide leadership. “We look forward to keeping the lifesaving mission going in 2023, but cannot do it alone.”

Bond County Humane Society is an independent entity not financially affiliated with nor financially supported by Humane Society of the United States or any other humane society, organization, government, or private entity. As BCHS is an approved 501c3 non-profit, your donation may be tax-deductible. You can easily give securely online, find alternative means of giving, or learn more about BCHS’s mission and volunteer opportunities by visiting the URLs below:

https://www.bondcohumane.org

https://www.facebook.com/bondcohs