Bond County Senior Center Activities Report

Many activities are scheduled at the Bond County Senior Center in Greenville for the next two weeks.

Senior Center Executive Director Melissa Marti told us there will be a Rules of the Road course on Monday, March 13, at 9 AM. Midland States Bank will make a credit card fraud protection presentation at 11:30 AM Tuesday. Pinochle will follow Tuesday at 12:30 PM. There will be chess and checkers Wednesday at 12:30 PM. On Thursday, the senior center hosts Mexican Train dominoes. There will be popcorn and a movie Friday.

Next week there will be scrapbooking Monday, March 20, at 9:30 AM. There will be a presentation by Ameren on the 20th at 11:30 AM. The following day, there will be pinochle at 12:30 PM. On the 23rd, there will be Mexican Train dominoes at 12:30 PM, and there will be BINGO at 12:30 PM on the 24th.

For more information call the senior center at 664-1465.