Bryce Siebert Recognized As District FFA Proficiency Winner

Greenville FFA Chapter member Bryce Siebert, the son of Donald and Tammie Siebert of Pocahontas, has been selected as the District FFA Proficiency Winner in Dairy Entrepreneurship.

Illinois FFA recognizes students in forty-eight different areas based on their work-based learning, also known as Supervised Agricultural Experiences or SAE. FFA members who demonstrate outstanding agricultural skills and competencies through record keeping, leadership, and scholastic achievement may be considered for this award. SAEs allow students to learn by doing by either owning and operating an agricultural business, working or serving an internship at an agriculture-based business or conducting an agriculture-based scientific experiment and reporting results.

Bryce Siebert was selected as the District 4 Winner by a committee of agriculture industry representatives and teachers knowledgeable in this work-based area.

Receiving this honor now makes Bryce eligible to compete in the State FFA Awards Selection process in Decatur, on Saturday, March 25. Siebert was previously chosen as the Chapter and Section awardee is this area.

Bryce is also the Greenville FFA Parliamentarian. Dodie Cripe is the agriculture teacher and FFA Advisor at Greenville High School.

Bryce will receive plaques for his accomplishments.

Other members who participated in District Proficiencies include: Maggie Goodson in Swine Entrepreneurship, Declan Graber in Dairy Placement, and Hunter Clark in Swine Placement.