Bus Drivers Week At Unit Two

Bond County Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson commended bus drivers and aides in the district at a recent school board meeting during Bus Driver Appreciation Week.

Olson said there has been a challenge the past few years to find licensed drivers. He pointed out if those employees have to call out sick, it presents issues. He noted that the district’s drivers show up, even when it’s tough. He said they have a 95% on-time rate. He called the drivers, “…the backbone of what we do.”

Unit 2 currently has 17 full-time bus drivers plus three full-time bus aides. There are four substitute drivers and two substitute aides.

Unit 2 continues to look for bus drivers. Anyone interested can call the district office at 664-0170.